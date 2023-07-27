I Dream about My Friend Who Died During the Pandemic and Didn't Get a Funeral

Photo by Taryn Elliot: Pexels.com

1. Water is dripping from the kitchen ceiling,

pooling on the laminate.

I’m soaking it up with a mop,

wringing it out in a bucket,

but it won’t stop.

Suddenly I’m not in the kitchen

but on some nondescript college campus.

I see you in the distance, broad-shouldered,

clad in a tweed jacket and leather beret.

You’re walking away, getting smaller.

I call your name with such force

my throat turns to gravel.

I cough up pebbles.

I’m wading through water,

waiting for it to recede,

but you’re getting farther and farther from view.

It always did feel like you were just beyond reach.

2. When I met you, I came to understand

that poetry could save us.

We squeezed poems to death,

trying to wring answers from them.

You’d leave them on my voicemail

late at night, and I’d wake up to your voice

like morning curtains slowly drawing open.

For a long time, I didn’t know how you died,

but I imagined one of those poems

got tired of being tortured,

reached its warm hands through the page

and grabbed you by the neck

and you didn’t fight it.

You were tired of fighting.

3. I’ve been collecting scraps of grief

like I’m making a quilt.

It shows up unexpectedly—in the way

I fell in love with a man who looked like you

and I used your blueprint to construct him.

In the end, it was my unsteady hand

that sent the whole thing toppling over.

You’re still the one I want to call

when I read a poem that sets me on fire.

I drink half a bottle of Cab Sav

and pretend to read a poem

into your answering machine,

wading through silence. Waiting.

In my dream, you’re there

on the other end of my message,

asking to be saved.

You’re going to love this one, I say after the beep.

This one is going to change everything.

Sarah Mills is a freelance writer and editor. Her poetry has appeared in Glass Mountain and Philadelphia Stories. You can visit her at sarahmillswrites.com.