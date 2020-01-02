Heed The Warning

“Do Not Touch,” Museum of Modern Art, New York, photograph by William O. Pate II

Sad old men were once promising young fools.

Tortured in their thoughts free within their dreams.

Time fractures their souls and soon finds them empty and alone as I.

If you choose to chase dreams you will find yourself broken if you choose to feed your ego.

Then you will probably find yourself in the company of poets.

And for that mistake you sincerely have my condolences.

John Patrick Robbins is the editor of the Rye Whiskey Review and Under The Bleachers. He is also the author of Once Upon A Nervous Breakdown from Soma Publishing and Sex Drugs & Poetry from Whiskey City Press. His work has been published in the San Pedro River Review, Ariel Chart, The Mojave River Review, Red Fez and elsewhere.