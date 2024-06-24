Photo by Marcela Alessandra: Pexels.com

The piano,

its dark wood alight

bathed in bright

the light of her

the sight of her

consuming, her slim fingers,

pastel shoulders looming,



intruding in the brain

the kaleidoscopic music

melodic, symphonic,

tints purple and white and

wildly illuminating as if

sound and vision crossed

in synesthesia, in a seizure

of convulsive delight-

the imagery of mystery,

whirlpool of affect,

cascading perception

of beauty, perfection.



It was love that first night.

Author writes in New York City, USA under the pen name Jan Cronos. This includes flash, poetry and hybrids.