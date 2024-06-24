Login to discuss
The piano,
its dark wood alight
bathed in bright
the light of her
the sight of her
consuming, her slim fingers,
pastel shoulders looming,
intruding in the brain
the kaleidoscopic music
melodic, symphonic,
tints purple and white and
wildly illuminating as if
sound and vision crossed
in synesthesia, in a seizure
of convulsive delight-
the imagery of mystery,
whirlpool of affect,
cascading perception
of beauty, perfection.
It was love that first night.
Author writes in New York City, USA under the pen name Jan Cronos. This includes flash, poetry and hybrids.