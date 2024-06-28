Photo by Norman Millwood: Pexels.com

I don’t know their names but I know their faces

and they’re not here.

I’d like to think that what is true

cannot recede or be forgotten.

Like faces. Like names. Like the lost

among us. The disappeared. Stolen.

Beyond recovery. No longer recognized.

Or just dead and buried.

When the earthquake took away

most of a nearby village and part of hers,

the woman who survived told a reporter her story,

her search, digging for those who could not be found.

Among them two of her children.

Of course, it’s not the same thing, that pain,

but, in a way, it’s like a disease of the elderly

where names and faces disconnect

then cannot be recognized or recalled.

Nothing can make them come back.

They cannot be recovered from the debris

no matter how deep or long you dig.

It’s as if you no longer have the ability

to understand why you are digging,

or know why and when you should stop,

until someone claiming to be your son

or daughter or spouse, or someone

who lives nearby, takes the shovel

from your hands. Someone whose face is there

but whose name is amongst the missing.

So you let them have the shovel

because it seems to be very important

to them now, but you don’t know why.

Maybe they want you to rest for a while.

Maybe they just want to help you dig.

Robert Harlow resides in upstate NY. He is the author of Places Near and Far (Louisiana Literature, 2018). His poems appear in Poetry Northwest, RHINO, Cottonwood, The Midwest Quarterly, and elsewhere. Or so he has been led to believe.