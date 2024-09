Photo by Ahmet Yüksek: Pexels.com

drizzle of polka dots

not dapple colored but trickling

a polish polka as they blithely drop

yet why such merriment

in falling

to their death-

their tiny time much better spent

joyfully dancing, not mourning wetly

teary

until they hit the ground

so hard and dry

to splash and die

Author writes in New York City USA.

