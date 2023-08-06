THE SHAPE OF THINGS

Photo by Mio: Pexels.com

There was no way we could ever get along.

First of all, she would use all the wrong words.

“You’re spurious,” she would tell me.

“You’re not making any sense,” I would say.

“Something is spurious if its source is indeterminate.”

“Ha!” she would counter sarcastically, as if

hitting upon an arcane truism. I don’t think

she realized she had just called me a bastard.

And then her forehead was all wrong. Bulging

at the top like a cold, sappy muskmelon. I would

look at her profile and swear I could see a toddler

playing with matchsticks. It was just as that Swiss

phrenologist Lavater once warned. Straight foreheads

could never be compatible with arching ones.

Then there was her skin: leathery and pitted

like a deceptive chameleon. Her chest, caved-in

as if a fishmonger’s hook had carved and gutted

out her heart. And those eyes, with their strange

luminescent glare like a feral pit bull’s. Finally,

one night when I dreamt I saw her face popping

out at me like a flimsy paper jack-in-the-box

vamp, I knew it was all wrong.

“I love you,” she would coo before hanging up.

She always did have a knack for misusing words.

Author of the critically applauded debut novel Twelfth House, E.C. Traganas has published in Möbius, Ibbetson Street Press, The Penwood Review, Agape Review, Ancient Paths, and numerous other literary journals. Hailed as ‘an artfully created masterpiece’ and a ‘must-read,’ Shaded Pergola, her new work of short poetry which features her original illustrations, was recently published by Tropaeum Press. A resident of New York City, Ms. Traganas enjoys a varied career as a Juilliard-trained concert pianist & composer, activities that have earned her accolades from the international press. https://www.elenitraganas.com