Ideal Publishing Platform

A work in progress to help the developers at PubPub.
Promotion
Newsletter functionality
Editorial/reviewer/submitter messaging capability
Social sharing
Submission
Import
Notifications of new submissions to editors
Notifications of submission status to submitters
WYSIWYG editor.
Auto-date submission
Overall editorial, review and submission management: https://github.com/pubpub/pubpub/discussions/1323#discussioncomment-526506
My wife, Misty, came up with a possible solution to our submitters' oft-expressed confusion:
Instead of squishing all the upload/import/metadata workflow on a single page with the WYSIWYG editor, what if:
I think that mostly makes sense -- it's early.
Essentially, her hypothesis is that the editor ultimately confuses people at the initial stage of submission because they aren't in the creative process during the period they're submitting work. They aren't looking to create/edit their work (they've been doing that elsewhere for days or weeks or months or years). They're looking to submit it -- sometimes to multiple places as quickly as possible. But, as I explained, because no import/conversion process works perfectly anywhere, we have to present submitters with a preview to allow them to fix any errors introduced (see my soon-to-be added thread "Poetry on PubPub") -- otherwise, we may as well just let them email it to us and do all the work ourselves.
Review
Review annotation/comment notifications
How does the “Review” tab work?
Editing
Notifications of edits to submitted drafts
Reload previous draft as active draft
Image repository integration (Unsplash, etc.)
Editing capabilities to satisfy poets: https://github.com/pubpub/pubpub/discussions/1493#discussion-3431571
Publication
Scheduled publishing
Preservation
DOI
Crossref integration?
Other LTS options?
Monetization
Payment processing
Open Collective? Liberapay?
PayPal, Stripe?
Community
Message board integration (Discourse, Github?)
Membership integration?
Versatile sharing capabilities: https://github.com/pubpub/pubpub/discussions/1432#discussion-3386649
Enhanced Design Functionality
Greater control/flexibility over designs within accessibility guidelines
Ability to “edit code” of Pub to fix formatting errors
Documentation
Improved in-platform instructions at POC
Increased documentation of fundamentals