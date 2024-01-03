Photo by Man Dy: Pexels.com

The childhood dream

of the gnarled beast beneath

the bed. Long rotting grin

slowly opening and closing

with a castanet click

in thick darkness.

Waiting, still.

My father would have to kneel down

and reach in and make great play,

a dumb show in the shadows,

of pulling him out and

wrestling him to the top of the stairs

and then throwing him down.

It was a nightly ritual.

But I knew, even then, that

he would always climb back up,

his pale scaly belly scraping

the bare edges of each stair

and then silently across carpet

to creep back under the bed

to wait once more.

Yellow peg teeth in darkness,

stoned eye, like a well, in darkness,

the weight of him, in darkness,

black carved claws in darkness,

saw-edged tail heavy in darkness,

a spell, occult, in darkness,

stilled, apprehensive, in darkness.

To wait once more

for the unsleeping child

to drift or forget, and let

limp foot or finger

fall from between sheets,

and linger within reach.

Waiting, still.

And now, even now,

when the night is unquiet

and sleep is a shadow

I slip into and out of,

I hear the slow slither,

the click-clacking teeth,

and know he climbs up still

for me, and always will.

Ben Tufnell is a curator and writer based in London. His poems have appeared in Anthropocene, Entropy, La Picioletta Barca, Pangyrus, The Rialto, Shearsman and Smartish Pace, amongst others, and stories have been published in Conjunctions, Litro, Lunate, Storgy and Structo. His debut novel, THE NORTH SHORE, is published by Fleet (Little, Brown). www.knappedflint.com