Early September Dinner Party

Photo by cottonbro studio: Pexels.com

A secret ingredient hidden in all the dishes holds us

together in fleur de lis, conversation looping,

reversing in retrograde, central themes reviving.

Frogs creak in the trees outside.

Fall's first cold draws filaments to bind us:

we are in love, we are all in love, not just with

gin or spring rolls, crispy rice, spiced cucumbers.

We are thinking about each other's skin,

the glow of our minds. A night of germination, of

honey and constellations, anything might happen.

Sara Eddy’s full-length poetry collection, Ordinary Fissures, was released by Kelsay Books in May 2024. She is also the author of two chapbooks (Tell the Bees, A3 Press, 2019, and Full Mouth, Finishing Line Press, 2020), and her poems have appeared in many online and print journals, including Threepenny Review, Raleigh Review, Sky Island, and Baltimore Review, among others. She lives in Amherst, Massachusetts, in a house built by Emily Dickinson’s cousin.