“United We Stand,” June 2019, Ferris, Texas, Nikon, Michelle Brooks

The night we decided

to meet, no matter what,

on Winter solstice, 2018

Artie got so wasted

he couldn’t figure out

how to get out of the stall

in Shadows — our local bar

and tiny Alice,

lithe as a gymnast

had to climb over and free him.

We carried him home

to a fourth-floor walk-up

on Calder Alley.

I kept dropping his right leg

which left glyphs

In the fresh snow

to be interpreted

by those who’d later pass.

Those were glorious days,

the future — left unsaid —

was on everyone’s lips

and seemed somehow undimmed

when Ray’s F-4 Phantom

belly flopped into the South China Sea

and Barbara lost her life

to a mole gone rogue.

I never made much of my future —

never left this College Town —

worked every odd job

you might imagine.

How I loved the calls and cards

from New York, LA,

Paris, Singapore —

mates, careers and kids

though they dwindled through the years

to the occasional surprise.

How I longed for our reunion

though I should have been forewarned

when Shadows closed last year.

I stood beside the raw construction site

that frigid solstice night

stamping my feet

and blowing on my aching hands

as the whole gang arrived

just before midnight —

youthful, apple-cheeked and

full of the future.

Steve Deutsch lives in State College, Penn. His recent publications have or will appear in a variety of outlets, including Mojave River Review, The Broadkill Review and Linden Avenue Literary Journal. His chapbook, Perhaps You Can, was published in 2019 by Kelsay Press.

Michelle Brooks’ work has been published or is forthcoming in Threepenny Review, Alaska Quarterly Review, Iowa Review, Hayden’s Ferry Review, Natural Bridge and elsewhere. Her poetry collection, Make Yourself Small, was published by Backwaters Press, and her novella, Dead Girl, Live Boy, was published by Storylandia Press.