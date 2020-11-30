Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Oct 04, 2020

“the rain dolls sway with beads of glint / in their matte eyes”

by Anannya Uberoi
Published onOct 04, 2020
Premonition

Before it rains in Langtang, the rain dolls pucker
their cotton lips, the satin-ribbed curtains blow
with the rumbling thunder, the shutters 
of Sherpa lodge pull their cords and the windows 
are discovered open.

The river of the sky lagoons between 
two clouds, its many-colored reefs
sweep around in their downward journeys 
until, at last, they plough the fragranced soil 

and become mushroomhibiscusstrawflower
even Java plums and lychees. 

Birds and beasts 

lash and jump like whales upon puddled water,
macaques and snowmen become pilgrims 
along trails of waterlogged rubble,
the rain dolls sway with beads of glint
in their matte eyes, a slow spread 

of their tangerine mouths, a promise 
of resurrection to maples and pines 
from tremors and losses from the year before. 

Anannya Uberoi (she/her) is a full-time software engineer and part-time tea connoisseur based in Madrid. She is poetry editor at The Bookends Review, the winner of the 6th Singapore Poetry Contest and a Best of Net nominee. Her work has appeared in The Birmingham Arts Journal, The Bangalore Review, The Loch Raven Review, and Tipton Poetry Journal.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
