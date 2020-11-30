Photo by Cole Keister on Unsplash

Premonition

Before it rains in Langtang, the rain dolls pucker

their cotton lips, the satin-ribbed curtains blow

with the rumbling thunder, the shutters

of Sherpa lodge pull their cords and the windows

are discovered open.



The river of the sky lagoons between

two clouds, its many-colored reefs

sweep around in their downward journeys

until, at last, they plough the fragranced soil

and become mushroom, hibiscus, strawflower—

even Java plums and lychees.

Birds and beasts

lash and jump like whales upon puddled water,

macaques and snowmen become pilgrims

along trails of waterlogged rubble,

the rain dolls sway with beads of glint

in their matte eyes, a slow spread

of their tangerine mouths, a promise

of resurrection to maples and pines

from tremors and losses from the year before.

Anannya Uberoi (she/her) is a full-time software engineer and part-time tea connoisseur based in Madrid. She is poetry editor at The Bookends Review, the winner of the 6th Singapore Poetry Contest and a Best of Net nominee. Her work has appeared in The Birmingham Arts Journal, The Bangalore Review, The Loch Raven Review, and Tipton Poetry Journal.