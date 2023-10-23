As She Was

Photo by Jean-Daniel Francoeur: Pexels.com

breathing in the rain,

she felt the water

collect on her skin,

clinging to her

like a rose petal

holding on until

the very last moment

She closed her eyes

to remember a young girl

running, jumping,

stomping into a puddle

to watch her reflection

burst into pieces

to join the sky,

the river, the ocean,

ancient and foretelling

Kenneth Johnson is a poet and visual artist living in southern California. His work has been published in Carousel, The Diaspora/UC Berkeley, Hitchlit Review, Humana Obscura, Boundless Anthology of Rio Grande Valley Poetry, and other publications.

Warehouse of Broken Wheels

The grief counselor informed me

the free-trial subscription period

was ending soon, and it was time

to decide — enroll or cancel.

Eventually, it all comes ‘round,

you said misery loves company,

yet the company closed up shop,

packed it in, left town, no notice,

not even a lousy fire sale,

not even for heaven’s sake,

just flashes of light prints

dimming as they walk away.

Nothing to do now but take shelter

in a warehouse of broken wheels

Kenneth Johnson is a poet and visual artist living in southern California. His work has been published in Carousel, The Diaspora/UC Berkeley, Hitchlit Review, Humana Obscura, Boundless Anthology of Rio Grande Valley Poetry, and other publications.