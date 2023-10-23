Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Nov 23, 2023

As She Was

"she felt the water collect on her skin"

by Kenneth Johnson
Published onNov 23, 2023
As She Was

Photo by Jean-Daniel Francoeur: Pexels.com

breathing in the rain,
she felt the water
collect on her skin,
clinging to her
like a rose petal
holding on until
the very last moment

She closed her eyes
to remember a young girl
running, jumping,
stomping into a puddle
to watch her reflection
burst into pieces
to join the sky,
the river, the ocean,
ancient and foretelling

Kenneth Johnson is a poet and visual artist living in southern California. His work has been published in Carousel, The Diaspora/UC Berkeley, Hitchlit Review, Humana Obscura, Boundless Anthology of Rio Grande Valley Poetry, and other publications. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warehouse of Broken Wheels

 

The grief counselor informed me
the free-trial subscription period

was ending soon, and it was time
to decide — enroll or cancel.

Eventually, it all comes ‘round,
you said misery loves company,

yet the company closed up shop,
packed it in, left town, no notice,

not even a lousy fire sale,
not even for heaven’s sake,

just flashes of light prints
dimming as they walk away.

Nothing to do now but take shelter
in a warehouse of broken wheels

