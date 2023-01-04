Photo by Zach Vessels: Unsplash.com

I sit by the fan

this May afternoon

alive forever

in the green

of our home-

made salad

(spinach, chickpea,

yellow pepper, tahini),

sore and sweaty

from carrying air

conditioners up

steep hallway stairs.

Using the heat-

gun and pliers

I straighten

my brain’s

antenna.

Our argument

becomes static

on a tube TV

in someone

old’s living

room.

James Croal Jackson is a Filipino-American poet who works in film production. He has three chapbooks: Count Seeds With Me (Ethel Zine & Micro-Press, 2022), Our Past Leaves (Kelsay Books, 2021), and The Frayed Edge of Memory (Writing Knights, 2017). He edits The Mantle Poetry from Pittsburgh, PA. (jamescroaljackson.com)