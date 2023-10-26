A Touch of Sea Salt

Photo by MemoryCatcher: Pixabay.com

Caribbean blue

Lindt balls speckled

with salt cluster

by the register

at the co-op,

the grain of oceanic sand

finishing the sweet—



(the ocean itself blasts

through nostrils,

a wavy hand down

the throat—)



a chocolate sphere

the size of marbles

I once collected,

playing for keeps

on a playground

where success’s

daily sweetness mixed

with teary salt.

Genevieve Creedon is a scholar, poet, and essayist. She earned her M.F.A. in Creative Writing from the University of Southern Maine's Stonecoast MFA Program and her Ph.D. in Comparative Literature from the University of Michigan. Her writing across genres focuses on the wonders and mysteries of earthly life. She has lived in Connecticut, New York, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, and most recently, Indiana, and strives to explore the worlds around her with her canine companions. Her work has appeared in About Place, Cider Press Review, Frigg Magazine, Kelp Journal, Narrative Northeast, Plainsongs, Still: the Journal, and Whale Road Review, among others.