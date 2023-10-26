A Touch of Sea Salt

"a chocolate sphere the size of marbles I once collected"
Caribbean blue
Lindt balls speckled
with salt cluster
by the register
at the co-op,
the grain of oceanic sand
finishing the sweet—
(the ocean itself blasts
through nostrils,
a wavy hand down
the throat—)
a chocolate sphere
the size of marbles
I once collected,
playing for keeps
on a playground
where success’s
daily sweetness mixed
with teary salt.
Genevieve Creedon is a scholar, poet, and essayist. She earned her M.F.A. in Creative Writing from the University of Southern Maine's Stonecoast MFA Program and her Ph.D. in Comparative Literature from the University of Michigan. Her writing across genres focuses on the wonders and mysteries of earthly life. She has lived in Connecticut, New York, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, and most recently, Indiana, and strives to explore the worlds around her with her canine companions. Her work has appeared in About Place, Cider Press Review, Frigg Magazine, Kelp Journal, Narrative Northeast, Plainsongs, Still: the Journal, and Whale Road Review, among others.