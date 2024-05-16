The Countess of Getty

Photo by Zaksheuskaya: Pexels.com

Portrait of Anne, Countess of Chesterfield

Thomas Gainsborough, 1777-78

Oil on Canvas

J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles

She steps in front

of the mammoth portrait

shooting me a similar smile

as I’m reading how

Gainsborough used

loose brushwork to show texture

in the drapes and folds

of the Countess of Chesterfield’s dress.

Her hair echoes the azure skirt,

spiky blue tips shimmering

in the gallery lights.

After a moment she glides off,

serene, chin held high,

striding soundlessly

on trendy platform sneakers—

stylish as the satin slippers

on that painted pair of feet.

Belatedly, I catch her eye

and smile back,

imagining the rustle and swish

of a silk gown

in her wake.

Madeleine French lives in Florida and Virginia with her husband. A Best of the Net nominee, her work appears in Identity Theory, ONE ART, Dust Poetry Magazine, West Trade Review, Door Is A Jar, Thimble Literary Magazine, The Madrigal Press, and elsewhere. She is working on a full-length poetry collection.