Photo by Karolina Grabowska: Pexels.com

argent agents of the night, spiders

have no need for stargazing;

I wonder still if they scrutinize

those shrouded skies

and fantasize—

capture comets, never flies

do those eight eyes

constellate

to visualize

Arachne’s shape

perfectly traced?

I wonder if they recognize—

or if they’d rather taste

Serena Watts is a college student residing in San Antonio, Texas. She loves cats and enjoys playing Dungeons and Dragons. In her writing, she explores themes of nature and history, with some inspiration taken from her upbringing in rural Ohio. More of her work can be found on Instagram via the account @cupidquill.



