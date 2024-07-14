Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Aug 14, 2024

Spinning

"capture comets, never flies"

by Serena Watts
Published onAug 14, 2024
Photo by Karolina Grabowska: Pexels.com

argent agents of the night, spiders
have no need for stargazing;
I wonder still if they scrutinize
those shrouded skies
and fantasize—
capture comets, never flies
do those eight eyes
constellate
to visualize
Arachne’s shape
perfectly traced?
I wonder if they recognize—
or if they’d rather taste

Serena Watts is a college student residing in San Antonio, Texas. She loves cats and enjoys playing Dungeons and Dragons. In her writing, she explores themes of nature and history, with some inspiration taken from her upbringing in rural Ohio. More of her work can be found on Instagram via the account @cupidquill.

 


2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
