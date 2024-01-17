Shrill and Serene

Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

A subject impossible to avoid.

Yet still she tries,

meandering into fantasy

like side streets

in some far away land.

Musing at how nice Crete must be

this time of year.

Fleets of goats running down mountains,

enough feta to sink a ship.

It’s not that she’s afraid.

She’s not.

She’s ready and she knows it.

It’s that birds do not turn back into seeds

and with each slice, crystals build into a sharper point.

This week is the week. It has to be said.

No more excuses.

So she buys her self happiness,

skirts,

perfume,

bracelets,

frivolous like a shrill laugh.

Finally, taking a deep breath, she dives

deep into the sky

wondering

what stars look like

on the other side.

Holly Payne-Strange (she/her) is a novelist, poet and podcast creator. Her writing has been lauded by USA Today, LA weekly and The New York Times. Her next novel, All Of Us Alone, will be a recommended read for Women Writers, Women’s Books in December 2023. She’s had her poetry published by various groups including Door Is A Jar magazine, In Parenthesis, Quail Bell Magazine, and will soon be featured in Academy Heart, among others. She would like to thank her wife for all her support.