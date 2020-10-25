EMILY AS A HANDFUL OF BOLTS FROM A COFFEE CAN

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Evening is coming

close. The damage

from the repair

is calling to both

of us. No grief can

come from knowledge

& yet, I’m holding

a hammer. The bolts

from the can are use-

less to me. That does

not mean I regret

making the fist to hold

them for Emily.

I am tense most

of the time for Emily.

I’m not entirely certain

what’s happened,

& in this dim

I cannot hold the light

for her, so I am picking

up everything.

I shake my body

at the world for her.

Occasionally, that works.

Darren C. Demaree’s poems have appeared or are scheduled to appear in numerous journals, including Hotel Amerika, Diode, North American Review, New Letters, Diagram, and Colorado Review. He has published thirteen collections of poetry, most recently So Clearly Beautiful (Adelaide Books, 2019). He lives in Columbus, Ohio with his wife and children.