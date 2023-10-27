Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

As we near the end of 2023, we would like to thank all of our authors for their fabulous contributions to SAR.

We would especially like to thank our 2023 Pushcart Prize nominees:

Carol Lee Saffioti-Hughes for “This is Your Poem, Rabbit”

Brandon McQuade for “Betta”

Sarah Mills for “My Friend Talks about Death Like It’s Just Another Task…”

Lucia Cherciu for “Which Table Do You Remember?”

Ellis Shuman for “Jerusalem Marathon”

Margaret Anne Kean for “Rage-Reading Einstein After My Parents Died…”

We invite you all to enjoy reading these five poems and one short story and keep sending us your incredible work. We would not have a magazine without your gifts and talents.

Editors: William, Arvilla, Yolanda

SAR