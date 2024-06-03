Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Poetry
Published on Jul 03, 2024DOI

Fresh Loaf

"crumbs of memories"

by E Kraft
Published onJul 03, 2024
Fresh Loaf

Photo by Marta Dzedyshko: Pexels.com

white fluff rises | silent promise unfurls | humble grains and water's touch
leavens bread so virginal | crust crackles | whispers of comfort
through laughter shared | secrets told
sudden sharp crust stings | redness pool | the tip of my finger
my tongue taste | metal twang of betrayal | echo of silence
where trust once embraced | crumbs of memories | now burnt remains
humility hardens | inedible mound | amidst the pain | a lesson learned
find the strength | rise higher still | forgive one day | though never forget
and build new bonds | wherever God leads | new breads can still be true
but check for razor edges!

E Kraft is a poet who enjoys creating origami art and coding for a non-profit organization. Her poems have been published by The Inlandia Institute, The Hanging Loose Press, The National Poetry Quarterly, and others. She is grateful for everyone who has read her poems or attended her readings.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with