Fresh Loaf

Photo by Marta Dzedyshko: Pexels.com

white fluff rises | silent promise unfurls | humble grains and water's touch

leavens bread so virginal | crust crackles | whispers of comfort

through laughter shared | secrets told

sudden sharp crust stings | redness pool | the tip of my finger

my tongue taste | metal twang of betrayal | echo of silence

where trust once embraced | crumbs of memories | now burnt remains

humility hardens | inedible mound | amidst the pain | a lesson learned

find the strength | rise higher still | forgive one day | though never forget

and build new bonds | wherever God leads | new breads can still be true

but check for razor edges!

E Kraft is a poet who enjoys creating origami art and coding for a non-profit organization. Her poems have been published by The Inlandia Institute, The Hanging Loose Press, The National Poetry Quarterly, and others. She is grateful for everyone who has read her poems or attended her readings.