A whisper
mere rustle of wind or
an exhalation-how
can it have
consciousness
yet
just below the threshold of
human perception
it voiced
thought
vibrations, which
her violin resonated with-
disquieting,
leaving her wondering
who was out there,
invisible but
present or prescient
perhaps decedent?
“Dad?”
her father an immigrant peasant
his passion for music
gifted to her-
Dead Silence
she sighs,
picks up her bow and
on her shoulder
the violin’s “D” string
quivered
Author writes in New York City USA.
This includes poems, flash and hybrids.