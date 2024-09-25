Photo by cottonbro studio: Pexels.com

A whisper

mere rustle of wind or

an exhalation-how

can it have

consciousness

yet

just below the threshold of

human perception

it voiced

thought

vibrations, which

her violin resonated with-

disquieting,

leaving her wondering

who was out there,

invisible but

present or prescient

perhaps decedent?

“Dad?”

her father an immigrant peasant

his passion for music

gifted to her-

Dead Silence

she sighs,

picks up her bow and

on her shoulder

the violin’s “D” string

quivered

Author writes in New York City USA.

This includes poems, flash and hybrids.

