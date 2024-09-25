Skip to main content
Poetry
Spirit?

"his passion for music / gifted to her"

by Jan Cronos
Photo by cottonbro studio: Pexels.com

A whisper
               mere rustle of wind or
an exhalation-how
can it have
consciousness
               yet

just below the threshold of
human perception
              it voiced

thought
vibrations, which
            her violin resonated with-
disquieting,
leaving her wondering
           who was out there,
invisible but
           present or prescient
perhaps decedent?

         “Dad?”

           her father an immigrant peasant
his passion for music
gifted to her-
           Dead Silence
she sighs,
 picks up her bow and
on her shoulder
         the violin’s “D” string
quivered

Author writes in New York City USA.
This includes poems, flash and hybrids.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
