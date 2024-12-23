Things I'd Forgotten I'd Forgotten

Photo by Kübra Kuzu: Pexels.com

Inside my old man’s feet are feet

of a boy. (I can’t say small; I

was never small; 12 pounds at birth.)

These invisible feet remember

sensations I’ve forgotten:

The mystery of the squishy bottom

of the creek behind our house,

black-eyed bodies swarming,

slippery—some day they would be frogs.

The tickle of blowing dust

adding a layer to shoeless feet

inches away from home plate,

a Louisville Slugger perched

on a shoulder, waiting for the soldier

home on leave

to heave an underhanded floater

across the middle of the plate, smash it,

hard and far, flying over the English Ivy

that doubles as a backyard fence—

a screech of tires and a blaring horn

lets me know I’ve hit a dinger—

Racing toward home, tears

streaming, red ants in pursuit of my

bare feet, leaping over sprinklers,

left-out lawnmowers, and little-used rakes.

Back then, a kid, praying for relief,

halfway between God and bedevilment.

But not now. Now, there is no Slugger

on my shoulder. I see a steeple

from a window. Ants are on the sill.

My walker isn’t designed for steeplechase.

W. Barrett Munn is a graduate of The Institute of Children's Literature where he studied writing under Larry Callen. His poetry has been published in Awakenings Review, San Antonio Review, Copperfield Review Quarterly, Volney Road Review, Speckled Trout Review, New Verse News, Book of Matches, and many others.





