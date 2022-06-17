Artist’s Critique

Heavy-handed strokes

Punctuate this piece.

Model subject blunders into

Careless technique.

Shades, silence, shadows

And such—conceal flaws

From intemperate brush.

Ornate design accentuates

Fragile frame.

Smoldering canvas abrasions

Obscured from eyes untrained.

Artist’s final touch—seal of

Satan’s kiss—fine pink mist—a

Tragic masterpiece complete.

Damn the muse who sent Artist

My way—

To hell with the artist who

Killed me today.

Yolanda is a poet who lives, along with her wife and three dogs, in Texas. Some of her work has appeared in Poets Unlimited, Be Yourself, and Script: A Journal of Literature and Art. She is passionate about the Ghazal form (as the late Jim Harrison interpreted it).