priestless

long long legs
made for
running and jumping
and opening
wide wider widest
to take
the sacrament of
man the
flowering rod that
slays the
voice of war
and the
damnable caul of
singularity separating
the wall of
flesh from
every other thing
living or
not the friction
that proves
i'm not granite
but a
breakable innocent
with a
bright red river
flowing in
thin-walled veins
fixed in
an invisible pattern
of longing
i vaguely remember
it's been
too long since
i've been
chiseled open to
the glorious
thief of thought
that kills
everything but the
moment shattering
the ragged edge
of reality
into shards of
meaningless elementals
and though i
lie naked
in anticipation on
the altar
of desire there
is no
priest there is
no priest
RC deWinter’s poetry is anthologized, notably in Uno: A Poetry Anthology (Verian Thomas, 2002), New York City Haiku (NY Times, 2017), Cowboys & Cocktails (Brick Street Poetry, April 2019), Nature In The Now (Tiny Seed Press, August 2019), in print in 2River, Adelaide Magazine, borrowed solace, Genre Urban Arts, Gravitas, In Parentheses, Night Picnic Journal, Prairie Schooner, Reality Break Press, Southword, and Variant Literature among many others and appears in numerous online literary journals.