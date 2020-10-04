priestless

Photo by Francesco Alberti on Unsplash

long long legs

made for

running and jumping

and opening

wide wider widest

to take

the sacrament of

man the

flowering rod that

slays the

voice of war

and the

damnable caul of

singularity separating

the wall of

flesh from

every other thing

living or

not the friction

that proves

i'm not granite

but a

breakable innocent

with a

bright red river

flowing in

thin-walled veins

fixed in

an invisible pattern

of longing

i vaguely remember

it's been

too long since

i've been

chiseled open to

the glorious

thief of thought

that kills

everything but the

moment shattering

the ragged edge

of reality

into shards of

meaningless elementals

and though i

lie naked

in anticipation on

the altar

of desire there

is no

priest there is

no priest

RC deWinter’s poetry is anthologized, notably in Uno: A Poetry Anthology (Verian Thomas, 2002), New York City Haiku (NY Times, 2017), Cowboys & Cocktails (Brick Street Poetry, April 2019), Nature In The Now (Tiny Seed Press, August 2019), in print in 2River, Adelaide Magazine, borrowed solace, Genre Urban Arts, Gravitas, In Parentheses, Night Picnic Journal, Prairie Schooner, Reality Break Press, Southword, and Variant Literature among many others and appears in numerous online literary journals.