Image: Russell, Cameron. Firey Grasp. 2009. Casino El Camino, Austin. Flickr. Web. 7 June 2019, licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Their eternal darkness is equal for all of us,

but not like the condoms where one size fits all.

after Franz Wright

Peycho Kanev is the author of six poetry collections and three chapbooks published in the USA and Europe. His poems have appeared in many literary magazines, such as Rattle, Poetry Quarterly, Evergreen Review, Front Porch Review, Hawaii Review, Barrow Street, Sheepshead Review, Off the Coast, The Adirondack Review, Sierra Nevada Review, The Cleveland Review and many others. His new chapbook, Under Half-Empty Heaven, was published in 2018 by Grey Book Press.