Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Editors' Notes
Published on Oct 13, 2021DOI

Donations are now tax-deductible.

Support San Antonio Review via Open Collective.

by William O. Pate II
Published onOct 13, 2021
Donations are now tax-deductible.

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Friends,

As we slowly return from hiatus, we're happy to share that your donations to San Antonio Review are now tax-deductible! From this point forward, SAR is nonprofit rather than merely no-profit.

As we've long striven for transparency by using Open Collective's platform for donations, SAR is now hosted by the Open Collective Foundation, a 501(c)3 that serves as an umbrella for various groups. Donations to SAR are held in a separate account by OCF and used only for approved SAR-related expenses trackable on our collective page.

To be clear, OCF and SAR are distinct and unrelated organizations beyond this arrangement. Also, the proceeds we receive from your purchases via our Bookshop.org shop and other affiliate links are not tax-deductible.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting free, open access to new literature, arts and ideas with us.

Yours,

William O. Pate II
Founding Editor & Publisher | San Antonio Review
phone:  2105706694
website:  sareview.org
email:  [email protected]
address:  2028 E. Ben White Blvd., #240-5735 Austin, Texas 78741 USA 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with