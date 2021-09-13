Donations are now tax-deductible.

Wednesday, October 13, 2021



As we slowly return from hiatus, we're happy to share that your donations to San Antonio Review are now tax-deductible! From this point forward, SAR is nonprofit rather than merely no-profit.



As we've long striven for transparency by using Open Collective's platform for donations, SAR is now hosted by the Open Collective Foundation, a 501(c)3 that serves as an umbrella for various groups. Donations to SAR are held in a separate account by OCF and used only for approved SAR-related expenses trackable on our collective page.



To be clear, OCF and SAR are distinct and unrelated organizations beyond this arrangement. Also, the proceeds we receive from your purchases via our Bookshop.org shop and other affiliate links are not tax-deductible.



As always, thank you for reading and supporting free, open access to new literature, arts and ideas with us.



