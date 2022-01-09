ON THE SEA

Photo by Gregory Atkash on Unsplash

Saltwater jerks & spits

beneath all keels.

Unwilling

beast to carry

ambitions across the world.

Carrier

sleeps, dreams terror,

storms, red sun

failing in the dim

west.

Weigh the currents

curses for names,

broken & unknown,

an egress to

legal fictions:

borders, love,

& dregs of worldly goods.

Waves, somewhere,

lying calm, munch

down the moon.

Mark Burgh lives and teaches in Fort Smith, AR. hold a BA in History from the University of Delaware, an MFA in Creative Writing and a PhD in English from the University of Arkansas. His work has appeared in numerous journals and won many awards.