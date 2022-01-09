ON THE SEA

Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Jan 09, 2022

"Saltwater jerks & spits"

by Mark Burgh
Published onJan 09, 2022
Saltwater jerks & spits
beneath all keels. 
Unwilling 
beast to carry 
ambitions across the world.

 

Carrier
sleeps, dreams terror,
storms, red sun
failing in the dim
west. 

 

Weigh the currents
curses for names,
broken & unknown,
an egress to
legal fictions:

 

borders, love, 
& dregs of worldly goods.
Waves, somewhere,
lying calm, munch 
down the moon.

Mark Burgh lives and teaches in Fort Smith, AR. hold a BA in History from the University of Delaware, an MFA in Creative Writing and a PhD in English from the University of Arkansas. His work has appeared in numerous journals and won many awards.

