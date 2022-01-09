ON THE SEA

Login to discuss
Saltwater jerks & spits
beneath all keels.
Unwilling
beast to carry
ambitions across the world.
Carrier
sleeps, dreams terror,
storms, red sun
failing in the dim
west.
Weigh the currents
curses for names,
broken & unknown,
an egress to
legal fictions:
borders, love,
& dregs of worldly goods.
Waves, somewhere,
lying calm, munch
down the moon.
Mark Burgh lives and teaches in Fort Smith, AR. hold a BA in History from the University of Delaware, an MFA in Creative Writing and a PhD in English from the University of Arkansas. His work has appeared in numerous journals and won many awards.