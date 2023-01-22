artwork by Kurt Lovelace





Black is a Most Beautiful Color

too. Through the prism of science, white

is the presence of all colors, black

the absence of light and color.



But our skins are not science yet glisten

with its presence, brushed pigments of pimento,

radish, dandelions, onion, charcoal. As a boy,



the summer burnt blueberry skin of the Bahamian

fishermen who graces me his artfulness,

rolls a conch shell with his left foot, chops

open its pink extending spiral crown

with his machete. Firm fingers yank-out

and wash in the inrushing waves the still

squirming sea snail. He cuts into its meat

and hands me a gracious silver sliver.



I kneel into his generosity,

knees sunk deep in the wet sand. I chew

and bite into the musclier salt and

wiggle of the ocean’s boundless motion.



Pale skin is not all colors but pink,

canary, banana, mango, flamingo, cherry

with drops of chestnut and squirrel

moles and freckles between bristles of hair



with blood flowing a dolphin blue hue

disappearing under the thicket and bramble

of bone stretching muscle and tendrils of tendon.



We are such beautiful colors of ourselves.

An editor, writer, translator, and mathematician, Kurt's first book of poems, essays, and translations, Halfway Between Everywhere, was published in December, 2022. His work appears in The Lascaux Review, North Dakota Review, San Antonio Review, U.K. Lancaster University’s Red Ogre Review, U.H. Honor College’s Athena and other journals. Two additional collections, Apophrades and Intrepitudes and Disfigurments, are forthcoming.

