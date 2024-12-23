Overwintering: Snapping Turtle

Photo by Tina Nord: Pexels.com

She buries herself

in clay,

silted bed.

Cold, predators

threaten her dormant

body. She hovers

in the Earth’s watery

pocket. Fellow prey

aggregate in shelves.

Vigilant, she regards

light through the ice

lid, sequesters waste

in shell and bone. She learns

to breathe outside

the lungs, slow. Gas

bubbles bloat her mouth

and throat. By spring, a debt

of oxygen to be paid.

A graduate of the Creative Writing program at Boston University, Deborah J. Bennett’s poems and translations have appeared in Salamander, Sugar House, Tupelo Press, Connotations Press Online, Portland Review and elsewhere. Her prose has appeared on Only a Game, Cognoscenti, Edify, among others. In addition, she recently attended Bread Loaf’s Translators’ Conference and the Colrain Poetry Manuscript Conference. She teaches languages at Berklee College of Music where she is inspired by fellow artists.