Poetry
Overwintering: Snapping Turtle

"She hovers in earth's watery pocket."

by Deborah Bennett
Photo by Tina Nord: Pexels.com

She buries herself
in clay,
silted bed.

Cold, predators
threaten her dormant
body. She hovers

in the Earth’s watery
pocket. Fellow prey
aggregate in shelves.

Vigilant, she regards
light through the ice
lid, sequesters waste

in shell and bone. She learns
to breathe outside
the lungs, slow. Gas

bubbles bloat her mouth
and throat. By spring, a debt
of oxygen to be paid.

A graduate of the Creative Writing program at Boston University, Deborah J. Bennett’s poems and translations have appeared in Salamander, Sugar House, Tupelo Press, Connotations Press Online, Portland Review and elsewhere. Her prose has appeared on Only a Game, Cognoscenti, Edify, among others. In addition, she recently attended Bread Loaf’s Translators’ Conference and the Colrain Poetry Manuscript Conference. She teaches languages at Berklee College of Music where she is inspired by fellow artists.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
