Opposites Attract

Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

E-man, Electric Man

Modern Superman, goes electric

all powerful, glowing with sparks

that twinkle in the eyes

dark lightning in the mirror.

Electricity -- what is it?

if you touch it you get shocked,

why not let go?

is it solid like a bug, a firefly

in a jar -- when a charge

is inside the battery, does it weigh more?

when current runs through wires

is it moving?

is it current or already gone, to where?

we're transitioning

are there hidden dangers?

as in deadly nuke-u-lar energy

hidden by the billionaires

to make us dependent

on their next drug?

I came through you

positive proton---negative electron

after two years apart, the motel carpet

caused static, our kiss

had a snap flash back

we laughed, then hugged so long

we synchronized our breathing

our heartbeats and the neural

impulses of our brains

and when we were done

we were both pregnant

ready to give birth

to a new generation

of E-men / E-women

that would never isolate

never be static

always be electric

charged and current

full of the power

to energize

to transform

one's dynamo self.

E. Martin Pedersen, originally from San Francisco, has lived for over forty years in eastern Sicily, where he taught English at the local university. His poetry appeared most recently in Avatar Review, Canyon Voices, Slab, SurVision, and Helix Literary Magazine, among others. Martin is an alumnus of the Community of Writers. He has published two collections of haiku, Bitter Pills and Smart Pills, and a chapbook, Exile's Choice, from Kelsay Books. A full collection, Method & Madness, is forthcoming from Odyssey Press. Martin's poem, "Gull Eggs," was nominated by Flapper Press for the Best of the Net Award 2023.