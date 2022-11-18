You were created
in your first image, a jpeg file
that was only the concept art,
now an NFT;
Sean here exported you,
he transformed you into an svg,
a vector graphic that can
be scaled from the smallest
watch screen
to a drone presentation
drowning out the sky.
Cody built
the machine learning algorithm
that watched you grow up.
Jenny used this
to build her Bus-portable
Random Arithmetic Integration
Network.
The Brain inside of you
that makes you think, act
and re-act like
the ideal user
you imagine yourself
to be.
Kunle Farawe is an artist, writer and illustrator based in New Jersey. He is the author of 3 poetry chapbooks including "Akin by the Sea" a collection on human nature and the environment, and "Thermos" a collection on weariness. Born and raised in Lagos, Kunle grew up surrounded by books, music, and science. He currently studies at the Ying Wu College of Computing.