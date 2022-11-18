Photo by Jexo: Unsplash.com

You were created

in your first image, a jpeg file

that was only the concept art,

now an NFT;

Sean here exported you,

he transformed you into an svg,

a vector graphic that can

be scaled from the smallest

watch screen

to a drone presentation

drowning out the sky.

Cody built

the machine learning algorithm

that watched you grow up.

Jenny used this

to build her Bus-portable

Random Arithmetic Integration

Network.

The Brain inside of you

that makes you think, act

and re-act like

the ideal user

you imagine yourself

to be.

Kunle Farawe is an artist, writer and illustrator based in New Jersey. He is the author of 3 poetry chapbooks including "Akin by the Sea" a collection on human nature and the environment, and "Thermos" a collection on weariness. Born and raised in Lagos, Kunle grew up surrounded by books, music, and science. He currently studies at the Ying Wu College of Computing.