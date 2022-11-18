Skip to main content
Poetry
Ideal user

by Kunle Farawe
Photo by Jexo: Unsplash.com

You were created
in your first image, a jpeg file
that was only the concept art,
now an NFT;

Sean here exported you,
he transformed you into an svg,
a vector graphic that can
be scaled from the smallest
watch screen 
to a drone presentation
drowning out the sky.

Cody built
the machine learning algorithm
that watched you grow up.

Jenny used this 
to build her Bus-portable 
Random Arithmetic Integration 
Network.

The Brain inside of you
that makes you think, act
and re-act like
the ideal user
you imagine yourself 
to be.

Kunle Farawe is an artist, writer and illustrator based in New Jersey. He is the author of 3 poetry chapbooks including "Akin by the Sea" a collection on human nature and the environment, and "Thermos" a collection on weariness. Born and raised in Lagos, Kunle grew up surrounded by books, music, and science. He currently studies at the Ying Wu College of Computing.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
