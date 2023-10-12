Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

1) How simple life might be

as a sunflower, degree of rotation

programed

from birth, no question

what to do. On “bring a pretty

caterpillar to school”

day, I found myself

with something ugly

that the teacher called “A prudence

angel worm” and promptly,

dangerously, I threw the jar

from the nearest window.

2) I’ve learned

to eschew ornament, to follow

function—if only till time

to dust the day’s task

from my palms. A collection

of wavy lines, I could be water

as painted by Giotto for the grandest

cathedral. If called for

an encore, I hope to be impenitent,

a facho wild boar

disheveling an assembly

of sunflowers while her pet worm, Angel,

struggles to keep up.

Angela Ball’s sixth and most recent book of poetry is Talking Pillow (University of Pittsburgh Press, 2017). She teaches in the Center for Writers at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, where she lives with her two dogs, Miss Bishop and Boy.