Party Animal

Photo by Maria Orlova: Pexels.com

there's always that one guy

the odd man out

sitting back in the corner

completely Nick Cave

stoned and/or bashful

counter-dispositional and/or analytical

even when the conversation

chases round his head

like hummingbirds

then moves on quickly

to another feeder

he may sip a Campari

cloistered in sad reflection

smile at children

from his island cage

doesn't join in banter

doesn't work the room as

he's half deaf and hiding it again

yesterday

he heard fine.

E. Martin Pedersen, originally from San Francisco, has lived for over forty years in eastern Sicily, where he taught English at the local university. His poetry appeared most recently in Avatar Review, Canyon Voices, Slab, SurVision, and Helix Literary Magazine, among others. Martin is an alumnus of the Community of Writers. He has published two collections of haiku, Bitter Pills and Smart Pills, and a chapbook, Exile's Choice, from Kelsay Books. A full collection, Method & Madness, is forthcoming from Odyssey Press. Martin's poem, "Gull Eggs," was nominated by Flapper Press for the Best of the Net Award 2023.