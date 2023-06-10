Photo by Jackson David: Pexels.com

Once, I Danced with Trees

planted in a meadow. I was often

dancing in those days, the body

seeking relief for its rhythms, wanting

a larger stage, itself called into nature.

It was snowing and the world held

an illusion of softness. Flake

and drift, branches dipping

delicately in balance, the tension

always about to release.

And when the tension did break

it showered down a cold

and brilliant baptism.

Perhaps I’m still dancing out there,

some ghost of the self-past.

Not that those days were necessarily

joyous, but the trees did not judge.

Chris Dahl hopes to cup a handful of murky pond-water and reveal another world half-hidden in this one. Her chapbook, Mrs. Dahl in the Season of Cub Scouts, was published after winning Still Waters Press “Women’s Words” competition. Her poems have been placed in a wide variety of journals—most recently in Bennington Review and Whitefish Review—and she has had poems nominated both for Best of the Internet and a Pushcart Prize. She lives in Olympia, Washington where she serves on the board of the Olympia Poetry Network and edits their newsletter.









Only a Small-Time Gambler

If people are still getting sick, are still dying,

can the pandemic be over? I don’t know the definitions

but I look around at the maskless and understand

people no longer care.

We try not to think about death

as if the thought is an invitation.

How fragile the balance is and yet I make choices.

I don’t push the counters all in. No, I don’t

challenge Lady Luck. Try to avoid

her direct gaze and hope

she moves on.

Check out the thick borders of daffodils and the

pink frosting of the flowering trees

that overwhelms the sky. There is no doubt

that spring, full-blown, has arrived, the season

of small hungers when the predators

have a long twilight in which to hunt.

All this extra sun reminds me that it’s time

to wash the windows, plant the nursery pots.

If not tuck perennials into beds, at least

into larger containers. And what should I do with

fuchsias and geraniums overwintering in the garage

when I know the last date for frost, when I know

the likelihood of another cold spell looming.

