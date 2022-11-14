Photo by Jason Leung: Unsplash.com

Trees interrupt

gestures, misplace

memory’s folded

origami.

A pause in the midst

of forgetting; a

continuum.

Like the water hose

curling from spigot –

stretching its brass ‘O’

to base of dogwood –

left mid-chore the

thirstless mouth

continues to irrigate

ravenous pink

blooms.

Chthonic surplus of roots

flex into upheaval

of white oak –

thick gnarly limbs

tower heroically

over meager pedestrians.

Strain to recall

each as they fade.

Intimate red maple

withdraws gossip into secluded

company, reminds people

the secrets want

out.

Copper burst

of sibilant voices

over sidewalk, lawn,

and driveway – a green

stellar force

interrupts civic history,

rooting its own memory

in ours.

Joshua Bridgwater Hamilton is a Louisville, KY native who migrated to Corpus Christi. Between Kentucky and Texas, he has traveled and lived in several places, including Spain, Appalachia, Panamá, Peru, the Philippines, and the Colorado River. Currently, he is an MFA Poetry candidate at Texas State University. He has two chapbooks: Rain Minnows (Gnashing Teeth Publishing), and Slow Wind (Finishing Line Press). His poetry appears in such journals as Windward Review, Voices de la Luna, Tiny Seed Journal, Amarillo Bay, The Dillydoun Review and San Antonio Review.