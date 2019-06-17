Wreathed in sparks, low mountains

ignite. Arizona.

Barefoot over the sand we run. Alice

takes my hand as the sky

breaks apart. Our lungs combust,

we dance erratic in the rain, our limbs

sinking into the muddy earth.

It was worth it. Every scar,

the crashed cars and bar-fights.

Lightning. Her laugh

louder than a downpour. It was worth

surviving every mistake I’d made

to be drenched in the desert

alive with her

the night the fire ended.

Jamie L. Smith is an MFA candidate in Creative Writing at Hunter College, where she has been the recipient of the Colie Hoffman Poetry Prize and the 2019 Guggenheimer Award, and was runner up for the Academy of American Poets Prize and the Richter Award. She is unpublished and in love with poetry.