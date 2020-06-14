A collection of links to various resources on how to use and the capabilities of the PubPub publishing platform. Please add to this as you locate useful resources.
Staines, H., & Ahearn, C. (2020). Getting Started on PubPub: The First Steps to Creating Your Community. KFG Notes. Retrieved from https://notes.knowledgefutures.org/pub/a35zdl6z
Ahearn, C. (2020). Example Communities + Capabilities. KFG Notes. https://doi.org/10.21428/97a10bb3.7ddab468
Staines, H. (2020). How KFG uses PubPub as an Alternative to Google Docs. KFG Notes. Retrieved from https://notes.knowledgefutures.org/pub/75lx36sm
Staines, H. (2019). PubPub Examples. KFG Notes. Retrieved from https://notes.knowledgefutures.org/pub/uxxoqiro
Staines, H. (2019). Collaborative Community Review on PubPub. KFG Notes. Retrieved from https://notes.knowledgefutures.org/pub/ek9zpak0
Using LaTeX gives you myriad typographical and formatting options. Start by clicking the three dots in the menu and selecting Equation. Click on the figure that appears. Use the below document to find the typographical or formatting element you’d like to use, type \ followed by the command and hit Enter/Return.
For example, by entering \dots you will return .