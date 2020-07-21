Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
SAR
About
caret-down
Explore
caret-down
Editors 🖊
caret-down
Reviews from San Antonio Review
White Kids: A Review
by
Peter Berard
Published: Jul 21, 2020
Peter Berard reviews Margaret Hagerman's book White Kids.
Two Takes on Charles Marohn’s Strong Towns
by
Russell Arben Fox
Published: Jul 18, 2020
Russell Arben Fox reviews Charles Marohn's Strong Towns for San Antonio Review.
Connections
Preprints (2):
Russell Arben Fox
•
Russell Arben Fox
Outgrowing God — A Review of An Accident of Blood by Charles W. Brice
by
Alex Z. Salinas
Published: Jul 17, 2020
Alex Z. Salinas reviews Charlie Brice's recent book of poetry.
Warring Warbles Within
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jul 18, 2020
William O. Pate II reviews Alex Z. Salinas' debut book of poetry, WARBLES.
On the Moral Responsibility to Repay Student Loan Debt
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jul 01, 2020
Or, How Neoliberal Higher Education Funding Drove My Family into Bankruptcy
Review: Immigrant Prodigal Daughter
by
Arvilla Fee
Published: Oct 04, 2023
"Did I know then how much I would leave behind?"
Lost in Obscurity and Other Stories: Review
by
Arvilla Fee
Published: Jan 23, 2023
"As each thread is woven into another, we begin to see the whole tapestry of people and their relationships."
Review of Austin Leonard Jones' Dead Calm
by
Harold Whit Williams
Published: Oct 16, 2022
Musician-poet-author Harold Whit Williams reviews authentic jukebox honky-tonk from Austin Leonard Jones.
Uncertainty & Identity: Anthony Veasna So's Afterparties
by
John Wegner
Published: Oct 30, 2022
John Wegner reviews the late Anthony Veasna So's latest short story collection.
Three Record Reviews
by
Harold Whit Williams
Published: May 15, 2022
Folk variations from three Perpetual Doom artists.
Review: Never Forget Your Name
by
Ash Lange
Published: Jan 16, 2022
The Children of Auschwitz
What We're Reading
by
William O. Pate II
and
Ash Lange
Published: Apr 17, 2022
'Cause everyone loves (book review) lists.
Books Received
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Sep 14, 2021
Literature review requests
Connections
Supplements (4):
Ash Lange
•
Ash Lange
•
William O. Pate II
•
Ash Lange
Berard Reviews “Postwar Liberalism”
by
Peter Berard
Published: Dec 12, 2021
Knowing the enemy?
Seven Short Book Reviews
by
Ash Lange
Published: Jul 07, 2021
Murder, Mayhem, Mantel and More…
Berard Reviews Friedrick von Hayek's "The Constitution of Liberty"
by
Peter Berard
Published: Jun 30, 2021
". . . [a] sententious performance of intellect, slathered over a fundamental lack of insight or even curiosity . . ."
Echoes of Injustice
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Sep 12, 2021
A review of Reverberations of Racial Violence: Critical Reflections on the History of the Border
Connections
Supplements (3):
William O. Pate II
•
William O. Pate II
•
William O. Pate II
Short Book Reviews
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jun 02, 2021
The Last Man Takes LSD, Ministry for the Future, Margaret Randall, Edward Said and On the Nature of Ecological Paradox recommended.
Review: Semiotic Love
by
Ash Lange
Published: May 26, 2021
Microfiction ranging over the variety of human relationships.
Meditations on Grief
by
David Hanlon
Published: May 19, 2021
David Hanlon reviews C. Cimmone's debut poetry chapbook, "Torn Up."
Berard Reviews the Next World War
by
Peter Berard
Published: Mar 31, 2021
Can the long tradition of war prognostication in novel form be called honorable?
Berard Reviews Michael Trask's "Ideal Minds"
by
Peter Berard
Published: Mar 10, 2021
Peter Berard Revisits the Seventies
Berard Reviews "The Reign of Quantity and the Signs of the Times"
by
Peter Berard
Published: Jan 25, 2021
Peter Berard reads right-wing shit so you don't have to.
Paulette Jiles and the 'Aura' of the News
by
John Willingham
Published: Feb 03, 2021
John Willingham looks at what's lost in the translation to film.
Berard Reviews "The Last American Aristocrat"
by
Peter Berard
Published: Nov 30, 2020
Peter Berard reviews The Last American Aristocrat: The Brilliant Life and Improbable Education of Henry Adams by David S. Brown.
Berard Reviews "Fair Trade"
by
Peter Berard
Published: Apr 07, 2021
How much color can a thriller hold before it ceases to be a thriller?
Berard Reviews "Lonesome Dove"
by
Peter Berard
Published: Mar 26, 2021
SAR Book Review Editor Peter Berard finally reads Larry McMurtry's Lonesome Dove.
Berard Reviews "Camp Sites: Sex, Politics, and Academic Style in Postwar America"
by
Peter Berard
Published: Sep 27, 2020
Post-war academia and counterculture fight queer liberation.
Berard Reviews "Mainstreaming Black Power"
by
Peter Berard
Published: May 30, 2021
Were opportunities to bring about parity missed?
Berard Reviews Emile Zola's His Excellency Eugène Rougon
by
Peter Berard
Published: Mar 20, 2022
Berard v Rougon-Macquart
Berard Reviews "A Farewell to Arms"
by
Peter Berard
Published: Oct 17, 2020
Peter Berard looks at Hemingway's classic.
The Prodigal Son
Published: Sep 16, 2020
Andy Boyd reviews Marilynne Robinson's latest novel, Jack.
Warring Warbles Within — A Review of WARBLES by Alex Z. Salinas
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Nov 18, 2019
William O. Pate II reviews Alex Z. Salinas' debut book of poetry, WARBLES.
Connections
Supplements (1):
Alex Z. Salinas
The Localist Theory of Charles Marohn’s Wonderfully Practical Strong Towns
by
Russell Arben Fox
Published: Oct 14, 2019
Can Mittelpolitan Cities Ever be Strong?
by
Russell Arben Fox
Published: Oct 28, 2019
Dr. Russell Arben Fox’s follow-up essay on Charles Marohn’s Strong Towns: A Bottom-Up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity.
A 12-Step Program to Rescue Public Education
by
Bekah S. McNeel
Published: Nov 15, 2017
Bekah McNeel reviews Addicted to Reform: A 12-Step Program to Rescue Public Education.
Reviews by Peter Berard
White Kids: A Review
by
Peter Berard
Published: Jul 21, 2020
Peter Berard reviews Margaret Hagerman's book White Kids.
Berard Reviews The Managerial Revolution
by
Peter Berard
Published: Nov 21, 2021
“Who does half-smart like a renegade Trotskyite?”
Berard Reviews "High Weirdness"
by
Peter Berard
Published: Jun 09, 2021
2020 Birthday Lecture: Fear and Loathing in Genre New England
by
Peter Berard
Published: Dec 02, 2020
Berard on Lovecraft, Lehane and the Puritan Legacy
Berard Reviews: The Nationalization of the Masses
by
Peter Berard
Published: May 02, 2021
“Popular participation in a nationalist liturgy — a full-fledged secular religion”
Interview with John Whitbourn
by
John Whitbourn
and
Peter Berard
Published: Aug 12, 2020
The author of A Dangerous Energy expands upon his outlook, methods and future works.
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
💌
About
Supporters
Resources
Get Print Issues
Open Access Literature
Public Archives
San Antonio Review Press
Social Media
RSS
Legal
Published with