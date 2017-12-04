Skip to main content
SAR 1: Table of Contents
Our First Issue Released
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Dec 04, 2017
Free Pools for Baltimore Youth? Why Not?
by
Ryan Boddy
Published: Dec 01, 2017
Mriga
by
Sam Griffith
Published: Nov 29, 2017
"I used to remember. / The way the trees below meant nothing to Orion."
Mountain Smoke
by
Alex Z. Salinas
Published: Nov 25, 2017
"I remember the promise of the mountains, the alpine summer breeze clearing / our pores, the entranced look you gave me on Highway 14"
ardent
by
Amanda Bustos
Published: Nov 28, 2017
"The feeling of blood racing rapidly through the veins."
A 12-Step Program to Rescue Public Education
by
Bekah S. McNeel
Published: Nov 15, 2017
Bekah McNeel reviews Addicted to Reform: A 12-Step Program to Rescue Public Education.
What love is — and what it could be
by
Kris Gage
Published: Oct 02, 2017
Kris Gage looks at What Love Is: And What It Could Be.
She told me that she too had a garden
by
E. Scott Alighieri
Published: Oct 05, 2017
"And yet they continue to try to keep her at bay."
San Antonio Will Never Be Austin
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Oct 07, 2017
And that's a good thing.
Salt
by
Alex Z. Salinas
Published: Oct 10, 2017
"I’d read once that Salinas, the surname that graces every form of my identity, was born in the salt mines of old Spain, where many men surely perished."
Connections
Reviews (1):
William O. Pate II
Red, White, and Blue
by
Amanda Bustos
Published: Oct 07, 2017
Who is oppressing you, white man?
On Process: Coffee, Vinyl, and Work
by
Ryan Boddy
Published: Oct 11, 2017
Ryan Boddy talks process.
Groin Pains: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love My Vasectomy
by
M. Galaxy Parker
Published: Oct 04, 2017
Battle of credit scores.
Cube Houses, Rotterdam
by
Brianna Keeper
Published: Oct 11, 2017
Brianna Keeper's "Cube Houses, Rotterdam" painting in San Antonio Review.
Cannabis Can Save the South
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Oct 04, 2017
Legalizing cannabis production in the U.S. South could revitalize state economies.
SAR Vol I.: Letter from the Editor & Publisher
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jul 03, 2020
On the Moral Responsibility to Repay Student Loan Debt
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jul 01, 2020
Or, How Neoliberal Higher Education Funding Drove My Family into Bankruptcy
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
