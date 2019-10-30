Skip to main content
SAR II: Table of Contents
Men Without Hearts, Inc.
by
Alex Z. Salinas
Published: Oct 30, 2019
"I must wander this earth without a core."
San Antonio Review, Issue Two | Winter 2019
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Sep 16, 2019
Announcing Issue Two.
a cynic is a man
by
David Matthews
Published: Sep 04, 2019
". . . in the marketplace of ideas"
Virginity
by
Jeri Griffith
Published: Aug 28, 2019
"A redhead when she was young, Winifred must have equated herself with the fox, the terrified object of the hunt desperately trying to escape the hunters."
Que No Puedo Entregar
by
Brittany Leitner
Published: Aug 11, 2019
"after i finally write about being / mexican i am told i can’t write / a whole book about being mexican"
OCD
by
Joshua Lindenbaum
Published: Aug 14, 2019
"Turning the car around to make sure that pothole wasn’t a person."
Upon Rails of Distractions
by
Diane Gonzales Bertrand
Published: Jul 14, 2019
"moving like trains upon rails of distractions"
The Photo in Your Coat Pocket
by
B. J. Fischer
Published: Jul 07, 2019
"You are the opposite of a stalker."
Sunny Lake Crazy
by
Rex Wilder
Published: Jul 24, 2019
"I am condescended to / Like a walking diaper / At best, except it’s my head / That’s incontinent."
Gown Men and the Siren
by
John Bonanni
Published: Jul 03, 2019
"We are Napoleonic Code here in Jefferson Parish. We don’t trouble our neighbor and our neighbor don’t trouble us. Except when they do."
Neptune’s Son
by
Daniel Edward Moore
Published: Jun 19, 2019
"Last night, a boy again, / fell from Ohio’s steamy sky, / shedding his ivory northwest skin"
Editor’s Note: Getting a Literary Journal to Print
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Jun 06, 2019
It takes a fat wallet — and a community of readers and writers
There Are Times of Silence
by
Ace Boggess
Published: May 25, 2019
"I can’t close the browser window in my brain / long enough to enjoy a blank screen"
The Truth About Bubbles
by
Charlie Brice
Published: May 29, 2019
"Who doesn't enjoy bubbles ... ?"
Pumping Gas
by
Jesse Breite
Published: May 22, 2019
"Men have died for the slick / I pour into the back of my car."
Oil or Men
by
David M. Taylor
Published: May 15, 2019
"That night I said we could live somewhere / he didn’t have a map to, / but she told me I should leave instead."
Morning drive, March 2019
by
Alex Z. Salinas
Published: May 11, 2019
"Interstate 410 before eight a.m."
Kid Brother Dropout
by
Kevin Ridgeway
Published: May 01, 2019
"... but instead I rebelled and became a bearded freak in the green mountains of Vermont ... "
Get On Your Knees
by
Luis Cuauhtémoc Berriozábal
Published: May 18, 2019
"In hell the beer is / never cold enough"
all the nameless saints
by
John Sweet
Published: May 04, 2019
"your father dies and then / your brother but / the bills still have to be paid"
Sanctuary
by
James H. Duncan
Published: Apr 25, 2019
"and sometimes writer friends / would quote Kerouac / and his California dispatches"
Over a Far City a Rainbow
by
Emma Lee
Published: Apr 28, 2019
"The queen buzzed rage at her daughter’s failures, took credit for successes."
Feeding the Fish
by
Rebecca Schumejda
Published: Apr 22, 2019
"When I tap the glass to see if he’s / still alive, I think about my little brother, / who spends twenty-three hours a day / confined to a 6 by 8 cell."
Don’t Wake Me Up, Just Yet
by
Mike James
Published: Apr 26, 2019
"The sex robot is accommodating and hints at numbers I stumble over like a teenager running late for class."
The Great Thing About Being Sometimes Hispanic
by
Alex Z. Salinas
Published: Jan 17, 2019
"The part when I speak un poquito Spanish, / But not the part when I can’t understand Grandma"
Sister Cities
by
Abigael Leigh
Published: Jun 09, 2018
"Our mutual calamity became the center that holds us together, our scarred and sunken ground zero."
Shark Soup
by
Alex Z. Salinas
Published: Apr 19, 2018
"My heart is encased in shark teeth, is a rubber shield of death impenetrable"
Firepool
by
Alex Z. Salinas
Published: Mar 19, 2018
"Philip Levine taught me the simple truth, and Pablo Neruda showed me love and despair."
A Teacher’s Hope: Being Remembered
by
David A. Grenardo
Published: Jan 02, 2018
"How do you want to be remembered by your students? And, more importantly, when?"
A School Board Meeting Challenges Faith
by
Bekah S. McNeel
Published: Dec 04, 2017
"Usually the primary challenge is staying awake. On that Monday night, the primary challenge was keeping my faith."
Bending Time
by
Jennifer R. Lloyd
Published: Nov 29, 2017
"Here, in the hidden life of parking lots."
