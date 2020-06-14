Skip to main content
San Antonio Review (Volume III | Summer 2020)
Buy Print Edition
Poetry
by
Jennifer Hill
How to Swim with Dolphins
"Dolphins don’t have bucket lists."
by
Larry Smith
Mingo Dreaming
"It’s hard to be a city at night, sleeping along this big river. So much wakes you from slumber ... "
by
Larry R. Smith
The River
“And there we stood / looking out in silence / at the great river”
by
Joyce Schmid
Banff
"Once it was a gradual thing to leave a place."
by
Sandeep Kumar Mishra
My Gallery
"Except the weight of consequence / That has variations of endurance"
by
Alan Altimont
Two Covid-19 Poems
"We keep our distance"
Essays
by
Peter Berard
2019 Birthday Lecture: The Countercultural Vision of History
The American counterculture's desire to live irresponsibly is reflected in Ishmael Reed's work.
by
Rich Furman
My Knees, Anthony Bourdain and Depression
by
John Bonanni
Children
John Bonanni reflects on his children.
by
Gregory Stephens
Team of Mules
"A mule can only do what a mule can do. And that’s enough."
by
Emanuela Franco
Let's Play (Vamos Brincar)
"Rescuing the games of the past is fundamental in that society where new technologies invade everything."
Interview
by
John Whitbourn
and
Peter Berard
Interview with John Whitbourn
The author of A Dangerous Energy expands upon his outlook, methods and future works.
Reviews
by
Peter Berard
White Kids: A Review
Peter Berard reviews Margaret Hagerman's book White Kids.
by
Alex Z. Salinas
Outgrowing God — A Review of An Accident of Blood by Charles W. Brice
Alex Z. Salinas reviews Charlie Brice's recent book of poetry.
by
Russell Arben Fox
Two Takes on Charles Marohn’s Strong Towns
Russell Arben Fox reviews Charles Marohn's Strong Towns for San Antonio Review.
Connections
Preprints (2):
Russell Arben Fox
•
Russell Arben Fox
by
William O. Pate II
Warring Warbles Within
William O. Pate II reviews Alex Z. Salinas' debut book of poetry, WARBLES.
by
Sandeep Kumar Mishra
by
David A. Grenardo
A Lost Colleague
“He left one day without saying goodbye.”
by
Br. Tom Giardino, S.M.
His Hands
"Daily they carved out a life"
by
Luis Cuauhtémoc Berriozábal
Song for Daniel
"Hi, how are you?"
by
William O. Pate II
SAR III Publisher's Note (Typed Version)
The readable version of my publisher's note in SAR III.
by
William O. Pate II
The Mobbing of John R. Shillady
The NAACP's 1919 pamphlet detailing a Gov. Hobby-endorsed attack against Shillady is reprinted in SAR III.
by
William O. Pate II
More recommendations from San Antonio Review (Volume III | Summer 2020)
Staff suggestions from San Antonio Review's third print edition.
