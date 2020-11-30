Skip to main content
SAR IV Features
San Antonio Review
by
William O. Pate II
,
Ash Lange
,
Gianna Sannipoli
,
Chris Manno
,
Peter Berard
,
Carolyn Martin
,
Anannya Uberoi
,
Harold Whit Williams
, and 3 more
Published: Nov 30, 2020
(Volume IV, Fall 2020)
On the Difficulty of Civic Friendship and Unity in an Angry Time
by
Russell Arben Fox, Ph.D.
Published: Nov 29, 2020
On the necessity of putting away rhetoric and rivalry.
SAR IV (Fall 2020) Music Mix
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Nov 30, 2020
Berard Reviews "The Last American Aristocrat"
by
Peter Berard
Published: Nov 30, 2020
Peter Berard reviews The Last American Aristocrat: The Brilliant Life and Improbable Education of Henry Adams by David S. Brown.
The 2020 Vote
by
Chris Manno
Published: Nov 03, 2020
Don't forget to wash your hands.
Election Day 2020
by
Chris Manno
Published: Nov 03, 2020
A Chris Manno cartoon on this year's election choices.
Art by Alexandra S. Machuca
by
Alexandra S. Machuca
Published: Nov 30, 2020
Alexandra S. Machuca is the cover artist for San Antonio Review's fourth print issue.
Welcome to the Park
by
Ying Hsu
Published: Nov 08, 2020
Photojournalism reveals the destruction still remaining after the 2020 Midwest Derecho savaged Cedar Rapids, Iowa and surrounding areas in early August.
Just What Is It That Makes Today's Homes So Different, So Appealing?
by
Kenneth Pobo
Published: Oct 28, 2020
“We're having a baby soon. / Despite being two men.”
2020 Presidential Debate
by
Chris Manno
Published: Nov 02, 2020
"Cartoons are a hardcore visual way to unleash the emotions we all feel but can’t always express."
An Anorexic to the Dead Mother Who Made Writing Bible Verses an Act of Self-Loathing
by
Janet Reed
Published: Oct 07, 2020
“I puked my prayers / sweated in tangled sheets”
Premonition
by
Anannya Uberoi
Published: Oct 04, 2020
“the rain dolls sway with beads of glint / in their matte eyes”
Remember How
by
Anannya Uberoi
Published: Nov 15, 2020
"Our mothers were jeweled / in nose pins and brass hoops"
Tulsa
by
Jeannie Ricketts
Published: Oct 11, 2020
The personal and the political in Tulsa.
Touchdown, Alabama
by
Harold Whit Williams
Published: Oct 25, 2020
“And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: and great was the fall of it!”
Ugly
by
Maeve McKenna
Published: Sep 21, 2020
“tear with shrapnel hands / eyelashes from their skin graves”
Gospel of the Four Septembers
by
Greg Sendi
Published: Sep 27, 2020
“Of their first meeting, little has come down to us and yet less is known for certain.”
Steam Power
by
AN Grace
Published: Sep 13, 2020
“This place, this glorified shed on an industrial estate in the arse-end of Warrington, it was everything to me.”
The Prodigal Son
Published: Sep 16, 2020
Andy Boyd reviews Marilynne Robinson's latest novel, Jack.
Quotes | SAR IV
by
William O. Pate II
Published: Nov 30, 2020
Quotes to be included in the fourth print issue.
Mountaineering
by
RC deWinter
Published: Aug 05, 2020
"I live atop a smoldering volcano, / always rumbling and threatening to erupt."
The Question White Parents Should Be Asking
by
Margaret A. Hagerman
Published: Aug 07, 2020
Margaret A. Hagerman, sociologist and author of "White Kids: Growing Up with Privilege in a Racially Divided America," says parents need to do more than talk to their kids to counter racism.
Autumn
by
Carolyn Martin
Published: Jul 31, 2020
Digitally enhanced photo by Carolyn Martin.
lipstick
by
RC deWinter
Published: May 24, 2020
"i’m not deceivedby the brilliance of fall"
The Orchid That Looks Out Our Living Room Window
by
Anna Ter-Yegishyan
Published: Mar 18, 2020
"does more than look"
Last Walk of the Guard Dog
by
DA Borer
Published: Oct 16, 2019
(by Nai’a, a German Shepherd)
Dog Down
by
DA Borer
Published: Oct 20, 2019
"Nai’a was she, 'dolphin' in Kamehameha’s tongue"
Twenty-One Epigraphs for Poems Celebrating the Retirement of Work Addicts
by
Carolyn Martin
Published: Jul 22, 2020
"Put all your goals in a box and burn that box."
"The Dead Know What They're Doing When They Leave This World Behind." Did David Berman?
by
Andy Boyd
Published: Jul 19, 2020
Reflections on the untimely passing of the Silver Jews' frontman.
Desire for Intimacy
by
Peycho Kanev
Published: Jul 12, 2020
"It is getting late in the world"
Stilton Beach
by
Robert Halleck
Published: Jul 08, 2020
"Mist covers the ocean and beach."
Buried Alive On the Old Chisholm Trail
by
Harold Whit Williams
Published: Nov 22, 2020
“I've heard ghosts down inside the stereo”
Old-Time Music
by
Harold Whit Williams
Published: Jul 29, 2020
"I have kept 4/4 time to the river’s current."
Blood Brothers Revisited
by
Harold Whit Williams
Published: Aug 02, 2020
"For all gods listening or not"
The Old Country
by
Harold Whit Williams
Published: Jul 27, 2020
"Welcome home, perfect strangers."
at the mouth of the tomb
by
RC deWinter
Published: Jun 28, 2020
"coins pour from hell’s own slot machine into the lap of the world"
The Lottery
by
Emily Bilman
Published: Oct 14, 2020
“We could re-design our garden with the waterscapes of the Japanese gardens.”
The Bee's Sting
by
Emily Bilman
Published: Jul 04, 2020
"Dali’s goddess of fecundity floats / On the rock of nudity like a pomegranate"
Time and Arrokoth
by
Avram Lavinsky
Published: Jul 01, 2020
"Brian May’s journey is worth considering because he reminds us of how often we sell ourselves short."
The Theory of Non-Relativity
by
Peycho Kanev
Published: Jun 16, 2020
“You’re the last dark matter from another outgoing night”
Interstitial
by
Patty Contaxis
Published: Jun 15, 2020
“They passed a law over a decade ago in our state permitting us to marry, but we never did.”
