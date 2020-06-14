We encourage you to submit work for online and/or print publication by San Antonio Review. San Antonio Review does not charge for submission, review or publication. The SAR Editorial Collective especially seeks work by individuals and groups underrepresented in published digital and print media. We further encourage submissions concerning issues of local, national and global community interest from areas often overlooked.
San Antonio Review accepts submissions of:
Fiction & Nonfiction Prose
Poetry (find out what our poetry editor looks for in this note)
Visual Art
Essays
Excerpts
Reviews (books, films, music, art, etc.)
Theory (critical, auto and otherwise)
Music (audio and video files accepted)
Spoken Word (audio and video files accepted)
Multimedia
Translations
Items for review (see Materials for Review below)
We publish a wide variety of work. If you think your work doesn’t fit into a listed genre, submit it anyway with your suggestion(s) for how we work together.
While we can only review and publish English-language works, we are delighted to publish foreign-language translations of works, if provided.
Please limit your submissions so that only 10,000 words and/or five (5) poems are under review with us at a time. Be mindful of others who would like their work reviewed, too.
Create a PubPub account.
Check your spam for registration email. Contact [email protected] if you have any trouble.
Log in and create your submission.
📅 Track your submission on the Activity Feed, where you can also choose to receive update emails.
Questions about using PubPub? Visit PubPub Help, post in the PubPub Forum or email [email protected].
We try to respond as quickly as possible but receive many, many submissions (and have day jobs). We also take brief hiatuses at times to recharge and manage our personal affairs. Please have patience.
We look forward to reviewing your submissions.
Authors and artists retain all rights to their work. View our publication agreement.
Books, records and other materials for review may be sent to [email protected] or
Acceptance does not guarantee publication in the print edition. Each print edition of San Antonio Review collects a selection of the best contributions among those digitally as determined by the SAR Editorial Collective. Editorial collective members review all existing content on our site — along with materials debuting in the print edition — to construct each issue. Order and date of appearance on the digital journal site have no bearing on the possibility of a piece being included in a forthcoming print issue. Contributors selected for inclusion in a print edition are notified prior to publication.