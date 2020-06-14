We encourage you to submit work for online and/or print publication by San Antonio Review. San Antonio Review does not charge for submission, review or publication. The SAR Editorial Collective especially seeks work by individuals and groups underrepresented in published digital and print media. We further encourage submissions concerning issues of local, national and global community interest from areas often overlooked.

San Antonio Review accepts submissions of:

Fiction & Nonfiction Prose

Poetry (find out what our poetry editor looks for in this note)

Visual Art

Essays

Excerpts

Reviews (books, films, music, art, etc.)

Theory (critical, auto and otherwise)

Music (audio and video files accepted)

Spoken Word (audio and video files accepted)

Multimedia

Translations

Items for review (see Materials for Review below)

We publish a wide variety of work. If you think your work doesn’t fit into a listed genre, submit it anyway with your suggestion(s) for how we work together.

While we can only review and publish English-language works, we are delighted to publish foreign-language translations of works, if provided.

Please limit your submissions so that only 10,000 words and/or five (5) poems are under review with us at a time. Be mindful of others who would like their work reviewed, too.

How to Submit to San Antonio Review