San Antonio Review is a costly endeavor undertaken with love by its editors and publisher. It is not a profit-seeking enterprise. It aims to herald interesting and unheard voices. It receives no financial support beyond donations, referral fees for purchases from sites we link to (like independent bookshops) and purchases of our print edition, which are used to recover some of the ongoing costs of web hosting, printing and other infrastructure. Thus, the contributions of the following financial supporters are greatly appreciated and integral to the sustenance of SAR.
As of October 13, 2021, donations to San Antonio Review are tax-deductible.
John Bonanni, Danbury, Connecticut
Deborah Marie Dera, Runnemede, New Jersey
Robert Fromberg, Madison, Wisconsin
Lauren Gardner
Mary Jo Gill, Leander, Texas
Stan Gunn, Charlottesville, Virginia
Melody Klinger, Austin, Texas
Carolyn Martin, Portland, Oregon
Ashley Sommer Lange, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, Scotland
Barbara Elaine Leeper, Georgetown, Texas †7/23/1940–2/8/2020
David Matthews, Kerrville, Texas
Sandeep Kumar Mishra, Ashfield, New South Wales, Australia
Mary Ellen & William Pate, Leander, Texas
Misty Cripps, Montevideo, Uruguay
Paul Peterson, Austin, Texas
Teri Martinez Pitts, Frankfurt, Germany
Alex Z. Salinas, San Antonio, Texas
Richard Stim, Sausalito, California
Katrine Fischer Walsh, Austin, Texas
Rex Wilder, Los Angeles, California
David Waters, San Francisco, California
Harold Whit Williams, Austin, Texas
John D. Willingham, Georgetown, Texas
Add your name to the above list by making a tax-deductible donation in any amount via Open Collective.
Thank you!
As a transparent organization, our financial information is available at Open Collective.